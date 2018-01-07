Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson was furious over Abdelhamid Sabiri's tackle on David Wheater as Huddersfield Town claimed an FA Cup third-round victory over the Trotters yesterday.

The Moroccan midfielder caught the Bolton captain in the build up to the Terriers' second - and decisive - goal, but referee Roger East didn't see anything wrong with the tackle.

The ball fell at the feet of Danny Williams 30 yards from goal, will the US international's effort flying into the back of the net after a wicked deflection wrong-footed Mark Howard in the Trotters' net.

On the tackle, Parkinson said: "You've got to see the challenge on David Wheater in the middle of the park to believe it

"It's a leg-breaking challenge right in front of the referee and he hasn't given it and it's resulted in the lad having a shot and a deflected goal.

"Really that goal should never have stood and I thought we reacted well after that, got back in the game and looked the most likely to get a draw and take it to a replay."

Parkinson added: "The tackle on Wheater, I've just seen it again - the lad's gone right over the top of the ball. The state of Wheater's leg, he's very lucky not to have a serious injury.

"I'm going to ask the ref in a minute how he hasn't seen that incident because it's right in front of him and it's the type of challenge which can result in serious injury.

"Today, not only that, it's resulted in a goal, which has probably cost us at least getting a replay."

Although the Bolton boss believed it was a shocking tackle, Town head coach David Wagner thought Sabiri was actually fouled before making the challenge.

"From my point of view it was a foul on Sabiri, a clear holding and then he tried to get the ball with a long leg," said the German.

"It could be that afterwards there was a tackle, but I was surprised we didn't get a foul in this situation because of the holding on Sabiri.

"Then came this challenge and the ball ended at Danny Williams' feet and he scored, so if we have to speak about the challenge then we have to speak about the situation half a second before when it was a foul on Sabiri."