Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three first-half goals condemned Huddersfield Town to their third successive away defeat at Cardiff City yesterday afternoon.

Goals from Sean Morrison, Junior Hoilett and Rickie Lambert were enough to give former Town manager Neil Warnock his third win in six matches since taking control of the Bluebirds.

As well as shipping 11 goals in the last three away games, Town are now winless in three matches yet still sit fourth in the SkyBet Championship table.

There was little cheer for the visitors on a bitterly cold day in South Wales although well taken goals from Tommy Smith and Philip Billing did warm the travelling away contingent but David Wagner's side were unable to salvage a draw from a below-par performance.

1) Tommy Smith has found an end-product

Against Birmingham City the full-back was named captain in place of the absent Mark Hudson while yesterday heralded another landmark moment for the 24-year-old.

After making a darting run across the Cardiff City backline, Smith coolly slotted home Kasey Palmer's pass to score his first ever league goal for Town.

With the side trailing it was a muted celebration but was another signpost on the player's rapidly developing career under David Wagner.

The German Head Coach has urged both Smith and Chris Lowe to maraud forward and if both can add an end-product to their games then they will not be far off being complete full-backs.

2) Lessons still haven't been learnt

Let's be clear – the 3-2 scoreline flattered Huddersfield Town and at one point it could have been more as David Wagner's side continually failed to deal with balls into the box.

After conceding six times to set-pieces against Preston North End and Fulham, two of Cardiff City's goals came from the same manner – one a corner and one a free-kick.

David Wagner put the disastrous defending down to individual errors but with a week away to train and prepare for a gruelling schedule of fixtures during the international break, fans have been left wondering what was actually achieved in Marbella.

3) Philip Billing is back with a bang

While a number of players look jaded or off form, the youngster marked his first appearance of the season with a sensational 25-yard volley to become Town's 12th different goalscorer so far this season.

And it wasn't just the thunder strike that marked the midfielder out – he looked lively, creative and a breath of fresh air, perfectly finding Nahki Wells on the counter attack as Town sought an equaliser.

Despite struggling this season with an ankle injury, surely the 20-year-old has now staked a serious claim for a starting berth against Wigan Athletic a week on Monday.

4) Town need to know when to go direct

Too often when chasing games late on Huddersfield Town fail to go long or direct in their search for a last gasp goal.

Once again, due to a lack of legitimate offensive options available, centre-back Michael Hefele was pushed upfront with a late cameo from goalkeeper Danny Ward in stoppage time.

Yet there was not enough meaningful delivery into the area for either to threaten Ben Amos' goal.

Town are often too laboured in their approach play in the final third and when the balls are delivered they are ineffective – David Wagner's men lacking a set-piece specialist such as opposition man Peter Whittingham for Cardiff City.

5) When does a 'blip' become a concern?

With only four points from their last six outings and 11 goals conceded from their last three away games, Huddersfield Town's great start to the season is well and truly over.

But when does a 'blip' or loss of form become a real concern?

With the next two games against Lancashire strugglers Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers, good results will get the side back on track. Otherwise, that may be the time to worry....