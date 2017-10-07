Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing helped Denmark to a 5-2 European Championship qualifying win over Georgia last night, making it three wins from three for the Danes in their latest qualification campaign.

A Marcus Ingvartsen brace and a Mikkel Duelund strike took the game away from Georgia before Jacob-Bruun Larsen sealed the points on the hour.

Dinamo Tbilisi forward Beka Mikeltadze pulled a double back for Georgia in the final five minutes, but his strikes came either side of a Robert Skov goal, making his brace a consolation.

Billing started the match in central midfield and clocked 81 minutes in the heart of the pitch before being withdrawn by coach Niels Frederiksen.

The Town man and the Denmark U21s will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon in Finland.

Another Town youngster in international action last night was teenage keeper Ryan Schofield.

The 17-year-old turned out for England's Under 19 side who played the first of a pair of away friendly matches in Eastern Europe - this time against the Czech Republic.

Schofield played all 90 minutes for the Young Lions, but could not keep out the host's second half winner in Znojmo.

England lost 1-0, but will have the chance to get back to winning ways in Slovakia on Monday.

Elsewhere, Wales and the Republic of Ireland kept their World Cup dreams alive with both taking wins over Georgia and Moldova respectively.

The pair will now face off in a crucial decider in Cardiff on Monday to see who will advance to the finals - or the play-off round.

A draw would take Wales into the play-offs, but could be good enough for automatic qualification should Serbia lose to Georgia.

Ireland are a point behind Wales, so anything less than a win in the Welsh capital would end their dreams of competing in Russia next summer.

The only team to secure qualification to the World Cup last night was Spain, as the 2010 champions beat Albania 3-0 in Alicante.