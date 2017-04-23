Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Philip Billing says Huddersfield Town will fear no-one in the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs - should they get there.

Midfielder Billing was a part of the Town team beaten 4-1 at the John Smith's Stadium by promotion rivals Fulham yesterday afternoon.

The West Londoners completed the double over Town after a 5-0 victory at Craven Cottage in October with the Cottagers scoring all four goals in the first-half after David Wagner's side took the lead courtesy of a Chris Lowe's penalty.

The defeat saw Town drop to fifth place in the table with Sheffield Wednesday leaping above them with Town now just three points ahead of seventh-place Leeds United albeit with a game in hand.

And although it was a poor result for Town, Billing insists the players are not fearing anyone going into the play-offs.

He said: "To be fair we don't want to put too much pressure on ourselves. We just need to keep doing what we have been doing all season, we just have to keep playing the way we have been.

"We have shown what we can do, but the way Fulham pressed us, they did a job on us.

"Fulham play good football and we weren't at our best, however I wouldn't be scared of playing Fulham again.

"Obviously there are teams we would rather play but I wouldn't be too scared of any team."