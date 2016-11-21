Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was another disappointing away day for the travelling Huddersfield Town faithful as the witnessed Town lose 3-2 at Cardiff City on Saturday.

The game was effectively over as a contest within the first 45 minutes as Neil Warnock's Bluebirds raced into a 3-1 lead over David Wagner's men.

Former Town loanee Sean Morrison opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Junior Hoilett doubled the advantage two minutes later.

Tommy Smith then scored his first league goal for Huddersfield Town before Rickie Lambert swept in a headed flick-on to restore Cardiff's two-goal lead.

With Town chasing the game, David Wagner brought on Philip Billing for his first appearance of the season just after the hour mark - little knowing quite the impact the Danish youngster would make.....