Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Philip Billing sees red as Huddersfield Town Under 23s defeated by Sheffield United

  • Updated
  • By

The midfielder was sent off for a second bookable offence as Town lost 1-0 to the Blades at PPG Canalside this afternoon

Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing in training at PPG Canalside, Leeds Road.
Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing in training at PPG Canalside, Leeds Road.

Philip Billing was sent off as Huddersfield Town Under 23s lost 1-0 to Sheffield United in their Professional Development League clash at PPG Canalside.

Jake Wright put the Blades in front after the midfielder was red carded for a second bookable offence midway through the second half.

Billing, who suffered an ankle injury earlier this season, was one of a string of first-team squad men in action for Frankie Bunn’s side.

Experienced former Republic of Ireland international Joe Murphy was in goal in a side which also featured defenders Martin Cranie, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Billing’s fellow midfielder Ivan Paurevic.

Meanwhile, Town Under 18s went down 2-0 to Charlton Athletic in their Professional Development League game in South London on Saturday.

It was goalless in the first half at Addicks’ Sparrows Lane training ground, but strikes in the 57th and 63rd minutes sealed the home win.

Town are back in action against Millwall at PPG Canalside on Saturday (11.00).

More Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Huddersfield Town Player Ratings
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho are set to go head-to-head tonight.

Town's Head Coach is set to travel to Anfield to watch his mate Jurgen Klopp's side face their bitter Premier League rivals

Previous Articles

Jonathan Hogg is an unsung hero and 4 other things we learned from Huddersfield Town's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: Town's Jonathan Hogg battles for the ball with Wednesday's David Jones.

Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton looks at the key talking points from yesterday's 1-0 defeat at the John Smith's Stadium

Related Tags

People
Ivan Paurevic
Joe Murphy
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: Town's Jonathan Hogg battles for the ball with Wednesday's David Jones.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Jonathan Hogg is an unsung hero and 4 other things we learned from Huddersfield Town's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Lack of cutting edge and strange refereeing decisions: What you said about Huddersfield Town's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday
  3. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails record John Smith's Stadium attendance
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal on the key to beating Huddersfield Town
  5. Huddersfield Giants RLFC
    So why have Huddersfield Giants switched to a Friday night?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent