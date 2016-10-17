Philip Billing sees red as Huddersfield Town Under 23s defeated by Sheffield United

Philip Billing was sent off as Huddersfield Town Under 23s lost 1-0 to Sheffield United in their Professional Development League clash at PPG Canalside.

Jake Wright put the Blades in front after the midfielder was red carded for a second bookable offence midway through the second half.

Billing, who suffered an ankle injury earlier this season, was one of a string of first-team squad men in action for Frankie Bunn’s side.

Experienced former Republic of Ireland international Joe Murphy was in goal in a side which also featured defenders Martin Cranie, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Billing’s fellow midfielder Ivan Paurevic.

Meanwhile, Town Under 18s went down 2-0 to Charlton Athletic in their Professional Development League game in South London on Saturday.

It was goalless in the first half at Addicks’ Sparrows Lane training ground, but strikes in the 57th and 63rd minutes sealed the home win.

Town are back in action against Millwall at PPG Canalside on Saturday (11.00).