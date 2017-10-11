Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Philip Billing helped Denmark's Under 21s to a comfortable 5-0 European Championship qualifying victory over Finland last night to bring Huddersfield Town's international involvement to an end for another month.

The Dane's took the lead through Robert Skov in the 20th minute before Finnish midfielder Mikael Soisalo was shown a red card for a second bookable offence in the space of three minutes.

Skov completed his hat trick with a strike either side of half time, before Mikkel Duelund and Marcus Ingvartsen completed the rout.

Billing played 90 minutes for the national side, who extend their 100 per cent record in qualifying to four matches, with 19 goals scored and only two conceded.

Billing's victory with the Danish U21s signals the end of the international break for Town's players, with the six players heading back to West Yorkshire ahead of the Swansea City match on Saturday.

Over the break, the Town men took part in 10 matches, earning five wins and four draws and suffering just one defeat.

Here's how each of the internationals got on over the last week...

Aaron Mooy

Syria 1-1 Australia

Australia 2-1 Syria (AET)

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl

Denmark 1-0 Montenegro

Romania 1-1 Denmark

Philip Billing

Denmark U21 5-2 Georgia U21

Finland U21 0-5 Denmark U21

Danny Kane

Republic of Ireland U21 0-0 Norway U21

Republic of Ireland U21 4-0 Israel U21

Ryan Schofield

Czech Republic U19 1-0 England U19

Slovakia U19 2-2 England U19