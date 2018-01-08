Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson fumed at Abdelhamid Sabiri's challenge on David Wheater in the build up to Huddersfield Town's second goal in the FA Cup third round clash at the Macron Stadium on Saturday.

And an image has now emerged of the aftermath of the tackle, which the boss described as a "leg-breaker".

The Bolton News' chief football writer Marc Iles tweeted a picture of the Trotters' captain's leg, which appears to show stud marks down the side of the 30-year-old's shin.

Parkinson was furious over the challenge after the match and suggested referee Roger East's failure to spot the foul had ultimately cost his team - with Danny Williams drilling the loose ball past keeper Mark Howard and into the net, via a deflection.

The boss said: "You've got to see the challenge on David Wheater in the middle of the park to believe it.

"It's a leg-breaking challenge right in front of the referee and he hasn't given it and it's resulted in the lad having a shot and a deflected goal.

"Really that goal should never have stood and I thought we reacted well after that, got back in the game and looked the most likely to get a draw and take it to a replay."

Parkinson added: "The tackle on Wheater, I've just seen it again - the lad's gone right over the top of the ball. The state of Wheater's leg, he's very lucky not to have a serious injury."

Town head coach David Wagner believed the Moroccan had been fouled in the moments leading to the tackle however, claiming Town should have been awarded a free kick beforehand.

"From my point of view it was a foul on Sabiri, a clear holding and then he tried to get the ball with a long leg," he said.

"It could be that afterwards there was a tackle, but I was surprised we didn't get a foul in this situation because of the holding on Sabiri.

"Then came this challenge and the ball ended at Danny Williams' feet and he scored, so if we have to speak about the challenge then we have to speak about the situation half a second before when it was a foul on Sabiri."