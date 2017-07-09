Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have made nine signings so far this summer, with each announcement causing more excitement to build ahead of a debut season in the Premier League.

Laurent Depoitre was the first man through the door at the John Smith's Stadium, with eight others following hot on his heels.

Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl, Tom Ince, Kasey Palmer, Danny Williams, Steve Mounie and Scott Malone all followed the Belgian to Town, with the club taking a 48 hour break before announcing the capture of Mathias Jorgensen.

But who are you most looking forward to seeing in action? And where will the new faces fit into Town's current squad?

Have your say on what you think Town's strongest line up will be next season with our team selector below - and we'll update it if and when the spending spree continues!