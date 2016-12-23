The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were back training at Canalside yesterday after head coach David Wagner gave his players a short break before Christmas.

The boss allowed his squad and staff to take some well-earned time off earlier in the week after taking maximum points from three matches in just seven days.

Mark Hudson and Joe Lolley were back in full training and Town fans will be pleased to see Wagner with them after speculation surrounding the manager's future in West Yorkshire.

Wolfsburg were believed to have made an approach for the head coach but were rebuffed by Wagner before the boss and chairman Dean Hoyle released a strong statement that should help to ward off other potential suitors.

