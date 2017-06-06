The video will start in 8 Cancel

After 54 hard-fought matches Huddersfield Town have earned promotion to the Premier League.

The Terriers racked up 81 points from 46 Championship matches and played 5 more games in the cup competitions.

Town became the first team ever to be promoted from the Championship with a negative goal difference (-2) and earned the most victories by a single goal margin in Championship history (22).

David Wagner's men will now swap Leeds for Liverpool and Wigan for West Ham as they embark on a first top flight campaign for 45 years.

But how well do you remember the incredible promotion-winning season?

Here we've put together a quiz consisting of a question on each game of the season - with a special bonus question at the end - so you can test your knowledge of the 2016/17 campaign.

Let us know how you get on!