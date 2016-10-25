PLAY: Can you identify each Championship club just by a zoomed-in image of their badge?

How well do you know all 23 of Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship rivals?

Huddersfield Town have been flying high in the SkyBet Championship this season, currently lying third in the table, taking 28 points from 14 matches and winning nine along the way.

David Wagner's side are close to a third of the way through the season, meaning they have played more than half of their league rivals, with Saturday's 1-0 win over Derby County meaning they have now faced 14 of the 23 other sides in the second tier.

But how much do you know Town's Championship rivals? More specifically, are you able to identify each club through a zoomed-in image of their badges?

Do you know your Burton Albion from your Norwich City? Your Bristol City from your Barnsley?

The Huddersfield Examiner have taken each side in the division’s badge and zoomed in to one small feature.

Can you tell which is which? Test your knowledge using our quiz below.