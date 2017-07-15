Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are three major honours in English football - the league, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

However, only 13 teams have ever won all three of these competitions, and they’ve all won the Community Shield too.

But can you name them all?

It’s one of our standard Sporcle quizzes where you just have to type the names of the teams you think have the full set of winners medals.

Be warned though - to try stop you just entering every team in the country we’ve set a time limit of just three minutes. Good Luck!