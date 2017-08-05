The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neymar Jr has broken the world record transfer fee in style this summer, moving from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain for a massive £199m on Thursday night.

The Brazilian forward's deal is more than double the previous record set last year and is a whopping 165 times greater than the record from 40 years ago.

There have been 20 world record transfers in that time - not including Neymar’s - but can you name them all?

Try out your world record transfer knowledge in our quiz below by simply entering the last or full name of each player and be sure to let us know how you get on...

We’ve given you the years, signing club and fee exchanged as clues as well....because we're nice like that.