Neil Swarbrick will take charge of Huddersfield Town's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The referee has officiated just one Town match in the last three years - the play-off final in which the Terriers beat Reading to secure promotion to the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years.

The Preston North End fan had a solid game at Wembley that day, but had no major decisions to make as both sides cancelled each other out on the Wembley turf.

He handed out three yellow cards that day, and has sent one Town player off in his 21-year officiating career (which includes nine matches refereeing Town) - Lee Peltier in the 5-1 defeat to Everton in the 2010/11 League Cup.

Swarbrick has taken charge of 11 Tottenham matches since his Premier League debut in 2011, with Spurs claiming eight wins, two draws and one defeat - to West Ham United in the 2013/14 League Cup.

In 116 matches as a Premier League referee, Swarbrick has produced 11 red cards and 397 cautions.