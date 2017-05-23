Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy has a week to savour with the play-off final at Wembley following hot on the heels of the Australian international's wedding.

The midfield maestro married long-term girlfriend Nicola at the weekend, with Town skipper Mark Hudson and the rest of Mooy's teammates sending well wishes from their training camp in Portugal.

The captain said: "From all the boys here at the training camp, we want to wish you all the best for your wedding day.

"It's an amazing day so go and have fun."

And Mooy's week keeps getting better as he was called up to the Australian international squad for the Socceroos' upcoming World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia.

Mooy will link up with his international teammates shortly after the play-off final, with the qualifier taking place on June 8 in Adelaide.