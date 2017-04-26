Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town secured play-off football with a win over Wolves at Molineux yesterday.

Izzy Brown scored the only goal of the game to hand Town a crucial win and put them out of reach of seventh-placed Leeds United.

Town now have to matches to play before finding out their semi-final opposition, but will go in to the play-offs brimming with confidence.

Here Rory Benson reviews the historic win at Molineux - and what it means going forward.

1. PLAY-OFF FOOTBALL IS GUARANTEED

This is the most - and in some ways only - important thing learned yesterday.

Huddersfield Town will compete in the post-season competition and have a one in four chance of being promoted to the Premier League.

And with the revelations coming out of St James' Park this morning - with Newcastle United involved in a tax fraud sting - it could get even better for Town.

A deduction of eight points for the Toon would see Town leapfrog them into the second automatic promotion spot, so the Terriers faithful will be watching the north east club with a keen eye.

2. Izzy Brown has come back at the best possible time

The Chelsea loanee's goal secured play-off football for Town yesterday, with a handful of other opportunities being spurned by Nahki Wells and Collin Quaner.

Brown's strike was one of the very few bits of quality in a forgettable match, but that is why he has become so vital to Town - to provide that piece of class.

Town are a better side with Brown included and his return to the team at this stage will allow him to get match fit ahad of the play-off campaign.

3. It's time to rest and rotate

With play-offs guaranteed, head coach David Wagner can now focus on priming his team for the first leg of the semi-final.

The boss can afford to ease Brown back in to action and can give the likes of Elias Kachunga and Tommy Smith two games to recapture their match fitness following brief spells on the sidelines.

It is also time to wrap crucial players like Aaron Mooy up in cotton wool before the play-off campaign.

4. Christopher Schindler was back to his old self

The Town centre-back has had arguably his only sticky patch in the blue and white stripes over the last couple of weeks, looking less assured against the likes of Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

But he - along with Michael Hefele, Martin Cranie and Chris Lowe - was back to his best at Molineux, and put in a colossal performance.

Schindler won every header against forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and helped to restrict Wolves to just a couple of chances.

5. Everything from now on is a bonus

At the start of the season, many Town fans would have been pleased with a top half finish.

What the Terriers have delivered the fans this season however had been exceptional - the excitement of a cup-run, a real chance at automatic promotion and now the possibility of a day at Wembley to secure Premier League football.

Now is the time for the fans to relax, feel immensely proud of what their teams has achieved and enjoy the remaining four - hopefully five - matches of the season - let's see where it takes us.