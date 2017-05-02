Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town go into the final match of the season against Cardiff City with a play-off spot guaranteed.

But the Terriers do not yet know who they will come up against in the two-legged semi-final of the sompettion.

Town could face Sheffield Wednesday, Reading or Fulham in the play-off semis, with the only team unable to move position being the Cottagers in sixth.

Town could still finish third, fourth or fifth and could therefore face a home or away tie in the first leg against any of the other three sides.

But who do you think they'll play?

Use our updated top six predictor below to see where you think sides will finish.

It doesn't take into account goal difference, but Town's goal difference is +1, Reading's is +2 and Sheffield Wednesday's is +16.