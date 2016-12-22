Wagner on Joe Lolley and Mark Hudson returning to training

Skipper Mark Hudson is back in full training with Huddersfield Town.

The 34-year-old centre-back hasn’t played for a month, since the home defeat by Wigan Athletic, because of a hamstring injury.

He has been back out at PPG Canalside, however, alongside Joe Lolley (foot), as Town step up preparations for the Boxing Day clash with Nottingham Forest.

“Joe has been out for four and a half months and he will need some time, but it’s nice to have him back,” explained Wagner.

“Mark is also back in training after three and a half weeks and we will see how he is over the next few days before we name the squad to play Nottingham Forest.”

Asked if Hudson might be ‘rushed back’ into the side for Boxing Day, Wagner said: “ I rush back every player as soon as I can after injury, so I am very happy we have some more alternatives, especially now when we have so many games in the next three weeks.

“It is important that everybody is back in training and feels good, feels strong and has the feeling for the rhythm.

“That’s why I’m so happy we have them back and every position we can get back (and covered) I am happy about.”