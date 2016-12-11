David Wagner welcomed the Nahki Wells goal which earned Huddersfield Town their first win in six matches.

The Bermudian international, who last notched in mid-October, scored after 59 minutes against Bristol City - his fourth of the campaign lifted Town up to fourth in the Championship.

Wagner’s side went ahead through Elias Kachunga’s 10th-minute header, his seventh goal of the season.

Video thumbnail, WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans celebrate Nahki Wells' winning goal against Bristol City
Video Loading
WATCH: Fans celebrate Nahki Wells' goal over Bristol City

But Bristol City claimed a controversial leveller by Tammy Abraham after 33 minutes, when Town argued Aaron Wilbaham was offside when setting up the goal.

Head coach Wagner said: “I am very happy for Nahki. His goal came from a mistake by the goalkeeper (Frank Fielding) but Nahki chased him down and deserved that.

“Nahki works very hard and he had a role in the first goal when he made a run to open up the space for Elias.”

Wagner felt Fielding should have been sent off early in the second half - the former Derby County man handled outside his area and Town claimed Wells was denied a scoring opportunity.

Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City, 10.12.16: Bristol City manager Lee Johnson and Huddersfield Town Head Coach, David Wagner.
View gallery

Referee Keith Stroud, who also denied Wagner’s side two penalty appeals, showed only a yellow card.

The boss explained: “I thought it was a clear red card.

“While I don’t really like to speak about referees after a match, what I will say is that over recent games, I don’t think we have got the advantage of 50:50 decisions.

“We have to accept this. The referee does his job as well as he can, and sometimes his view may look a little bit different from my view.”

Video thumbnail, WATCH: Huddersfield Town celebrate their 2-1 victory over Bristol City at the John Smith's Stadium
Video Loading
WATCH: Town celebrate their 2-1 victory over Bristol City

Wagner added: “The players performed very well against a very hard opponent and we are very happy and proud.

“This was a massively huge win for us.

“Twenty games have gone and we have 10 wins, which is fantastic but we can only celebrate for a few minutes before we focus on the next game.”

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s hosts Burton Albion dropped to 20th after a 2-1 defeat at Brentford.

Read More

More on Huddersfield Town 2 Bristol City 1