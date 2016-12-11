Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner welcomed the Nahki Wells goal which earned Huddersfield Town their first win in six matches.

The Bermudian international, who last notched in mid-October, scored after 59 minutes against Bristol City - his fourth of the campaign lifted Town up to fourth in the Championship.

Wagner’s side went ahead through Elias Kachunga’s 10th-minute header, his seventh goal of the season.

But Bristol City claimed a controversial leveller by Tammy Abraham after 33 minutes, when Town argued Aaron Wilbaham was offside when setting up the goal.

Head coach Wagner said: “I am very happy for Nahki. His goal came from a mistake by the goalkeeper (Frank Fielding) but Nahki chased him down and deserved that.

“Nahki works very hard and he had a role in the first goal when he made a run to open up the space for Elias.”

Wagner felt Fielding should have been sent off early in the second half - the former Derby County man handled outside his area and Town claimed Wells was denied a scoring opportunity.

Referee Keith Stroud, who also denied Wagner’s side two penalty appeals, showed only a yellow card.

The boss explained: “I thought it was a clear red card.

“While I don’t really like to speak about referees after a match, what I will say is that over recent games, I don’t think we have got the advantage of 50:50 decisions.

“We have to accept this. The referee does his job as well as he can, and sometimes his view may look a little bit different from my view.”

Wagner added: “The players performed very well against a very hard opponent and we are very happy and proud.

“This was a massively huge win for us.

“Twenty games have gone and we have 10 wins, which is fantastic but we can only celebrate for a few minutes before we focus on the next game.”

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s hosts Burton Albion dropped to 20th after a 2-1 defeat at Brentford.