PPG Canalside will be awash with memories tonight as supporters gather to celebrate the 1979/80 Fourth Division championship success.

The free event has been organised by Huddersfield Town Supporters Association to mark the launch of a book commemorating the team’s achievements under boss Mick Buxton.

Writen by journalist and keen Town fan Rob Stewart, The 101 Club tells the story of that great campaign and features some wonderful stories and anecdotes from the people at the very heart of what happened – the players and staff of the club.

Players will be joined by Buxton tonight to give fans a unique insight into one of the most revered teams in the club’s history (the event starts at 7pm).

That season will live long in the memory as Buxton transformed a side flirting with non-league football into an unstoppable attacking force who scored a century of goals (hence the book title) while clinching silverware on an unforgettable, nerve-jangling final day at Leeds Road in May 1980.

“I decided to write the book because they were my heroes,” explained Stewart.

“I was there when the history was created, and they were my idols.

“They went from nothing to glory and success and they were inspirational, not just for me but for a lot of people.”

In addition to the playing side, the book also features characters like laundry lady Nelly Thompson, club handyman Fred Elms and groundsman Raymond Chappell, who still watches Town in the Premier League.

So why were the 79/80 team so cherished and successful?

“We basically had good players,” explains Buxton.

“If you haven’t got good players then you are always going to struggle.

“Our lads were good types and proper professionals.

“They wanted to play, they were professional and didn’t mess around.

“We used 16 players throughout the whole season because players wanted to play. In those days, if players weren’t playing they were knocking on your door playing hell!

“They were paid to play football and they wanted to play football. They didn’t want to rest; they didn’t need to rest – they weren’t tired!”