Huddersfield Town head into the summer transfer window on the back of an exceptional season in the Championship.

David Wagner has guided Town to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history, with the head coach hailing the Town 'legends' in his playing squad.

Four of those players however will head back to their parent clubs this summer.

Town have been linked with moves for all four of them, with a loan deal looking the most likely for Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward.

But Aaron Mooy, Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer have all been linked with permanent switches to the John Smith's Stadium, with a £12m figure being touted for Australian international Mooy.

That would smash Town's previous transfer record set at £1.8m with the signing of Christopher Schindler last season.

Town have a lot more money to play with this season thanks to promotion to the richest league in the world, but chairman Dean Hoyle has emphasised the need for Town to be sensible moving forward in the transfer market.

But how much would would be willing to pay to make Town's 2016/17 loan heroes permanent acquisitions?

You can have your say below.

Danny Ward

The Liverpool stopper joined Town on a season-long loan last summer and made himself a Town hero with two penalty saves.

The Welshman denied Fernando Forestieri from the spot in the play-off semi-final, before repeating the feat against Jordan Obita at Wembley.

Ward has revealed he is keen on joining Town next season, but any move is likely to be on a temporary basis.

Aaron Mooy

Town's player of the season joined the West Yorkshire outift on loan from Manchester City in the summer.

Mooy quickly established himself as a key man in Town's midfield alongside Jonathan Hogg and Kasey Palmer.

The Australian international is likely to leave City this summer, with a £12m fee being touted.

Kasey Palmer

Kasey Palmer joined Town from Chelsea at the start of the season, but had his campaign cut short through injury.

The attacking midfielder scored some crucial goals for Town, netting his first on the opening day of the season to earn Town three points against Brentford.

The fan favourite has spoken of his desire to re-sign for Town.

Izzy Brown

Town's second loan signing from Chelsea joined the Terriers in January.

Brown made an immediate impact for Town, scoring crucial goals against QPR and Leeds United before netting the goal which confirmed Town's play-off spot against Wolves.

Brown too has spoken of his openness to rejoin the Terriers.