Huddersfield Town's Premier League kick off is getting closer, with only three sleeps to go until David Wagner's men get their season under way.

The Terriers visit Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace at 3pm on Saturday, before taking on Newcastle United in their first home outing the following week.

Southampton, West Ham, Leicester City and Burnley follow for Town before they take on one of last season's top four for the first time - when Tottenham Hotspur visit Town for the first time since 1972.

At the other end of the season, Town face a tough run in with Chelsea, Everton, Manchester City and Arsenal comprising the Terriers' last four games.

Matches against Swansea City, Palace, Newcastle, Brighton and Watford immediately beforehand may however take some of the pressure off Town.

The fixtures are somewhat meaningless however, as Town have to play each team twice over the course of the season.

