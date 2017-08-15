Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Premier League and Football League are looking at proposals to shut the transfer window before the start of the season.

According to national newspaper reports, the issue is set to be discussed at a Premier League shareholders' meeting next month with a majority of clubs in favour of shortening the window, which this year closes on Thursday, August 31.

And the English Football League have also announced its clubs will discuss following suit by confirming its members will soon get the chance to debate changes.

An EFL Spokesman said: "The EFL Board and its clubs have previously expressed the opinion that closing the summer transfer window in advance of the season commencing would be an improvement on the current position.

"On this basis we will be tabling the matter for discussion with clubs in September. It will be important that all the consequences of such a decision are fully considered, as the requirements of our clubs are different to those in Europe's top flight leagues."

One obvious grey area is the fact the Football League season typically begins a week earlier than its Premier League counterpart.

The notion of excluding deals with top-flight clubs before they have finalised their own squads seems unhelpful but that is an issue that has already been anticipated and some form of accommodation could be made.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

At both Premier League and EFL level there are concerns around transfer dealings distracting from on-field business with this year's window closing 20 days after the start of the Premier League season and 27 after the first EFL clashes.

While a rule change at Premier League level requires a two-thirds majority approval, EFL regulations require a simple majority of those who cast a vote, as well as a majority within the Championship.

Would you like to see the Summer Transfer window closed before the start of the season? Have you say in the poll below.