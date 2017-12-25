The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Huddersfield Examiner are running a poll to find the best Christmas-themed chant in the country and we want YOU to have your say.

Christmas time gives fans a great opportunity to get creative with their chants - we've already heard Town fans' unique version of Wham's 'Last Christmas' and then of course there is Zanka Claus!

And there’s a host of other popular, fun tunes just begging to be adapted for football...

Today, FanChants.com, who have the world’s largest collection of football chants, have revealed the 10 biggest and best festive chants in their archives.

You can listen to them all in the Spotify playlist or individually below, but which one is the best?

Once you’ve had a look through each of them you can pick your favourite in our poll below...

Spotify PlayList

The Top 10 Chants

Away In a Manger (Away In a Manger) - Northern Ireland

Jingle Bells (Jingle Bells) - West Ham United

Gone Christmas Shopping (Guantanamera) - Leeds United

Feed the Scousers (Do They Know It’s Christmas?) - Manchester United

Osgood, Osgood (The First Noel) - Chelsea

The Fields Are Green (O Tannenbaum) - Northampton Town

O Come All Ye Faithful (O Come, All Ye Faithful) - Liverpool

Mourinho Are You Listening? (Winter Wonderland) - Manchester United

Hark Now Hear (Mary’s Boy Child) - Sheffield Wednesday

We’re Birmingham (Auld Lang Syne) - Birmingham City