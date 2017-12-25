The Huddersfield Examiner are running a poll to find the best Christmas-themed chant in the country and we want YOU to have your say.
Christmas time gives fans a great opportunity to get creative with their chants - we've already heard Town fans' unique version of Wham's 'Last Christmas' and then of course there is Zanka Claus!
And there’s a host of other popular, fun tunes just begging to be adapted for football...
Today, FanChants.com, who have the world’s largest collection of football chants, have revealed the 10 biggest and best festive chants in their archives.
FanChants.com, who have the world's largest collection of football chants, have revealed the 10 biggest and best festive chants in their archives.
Once you’ve had a look through each of them you can pick your favourite in our poll below...
The Top 10 Chants
Away In a Manger (Away In a Manger) - Northern Ireland
Jingle Bells (Jingle Bells) - West Ham United
Gone Christmas Shopping (Guantanamera) - Leeds United
Feed the Scousers (Do They Know It’s Christmas?) - Manchester United
Osgood, Osgood (The First Noel) - Chelsea
The Fields Are Green (O Tannenbaum) - Northampton Town
O Come All Ye Faithful (O Come, All Ye Faithful) - Liverpool
Mourinho Are You Listening? (Winter Wonderland) - Manchester United
Hark Now Hear (Mary’s Boy Child) - Sheffield Wednesday
We’re Birmingham (Auld Lang Syne) - Birmingham City