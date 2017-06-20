POLL: Who is Huddersfield Town greatest modern-day goalkeeper?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 2016/17 season will live long in the memory as Huddersfield Town sealed promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

After a dramatic 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Reading FC in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final, German head coach David Wagner hailed his players as ‘legends’.

But where do these Wembley heroes rank in comparison with the stars of yesteryear?

Starting from the last time the club were in the top flight, back in 1972, Examiner Sports Editor Mel Booth picks five goalkeeping candidates for the accolade of Town’s greatest modern-day stopper?

Have a look at the player profiles below and submit your vote using our interactive poll below as we compile the best side in a series of articles running throughout the summer.

Terry Poole

Born in Chesterfield, Poole started his career at Manchester United before joining Town in September 1968 on a free transfer after not making a solitary appearance at Old Trafford.

Spending nearly a decade at the club, Poole was one of seven ever-presents as the club won the Second Division title in 1970.

Tall and agile, the stopper was blighted by a number of leg breaks as the club began to spiral down the divisions from 1971 onwards.

He broke a leg during an FA Cup replay against Birmingham City in January 1971 before joining Bolton Wanderers in January 1977.

Steve Francis

The Essex-born stopper started his career at Chelsea and joined Huddersfield Town in 1993 from Reading.

Francis was the club’s first-choice goalkeeper for four seasons during the Neil Warnock/Brian Horton era and was a key component in the 1994/95 Second Division promotion campaign.

However, he fell out of favour at the club early into the 1997/98 season before eventually moving to Northampton Town in January 1999.

Steve Harper

The goalkeeper spent just half a season at Town on-loan during 1997-98, during what was later to be known as ‘The Great Escape’ campaign.

An ever-present between the sticks during his tenure at the club, playing 26 times, he was awarded Player of the Year for a number of outstanding performances as the club hauled themselves from the bottom of the old First Division.

After returning to parent-club Newcastle United, Harper had a further loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion as well as permanent spells at Hull City and Sunderland.

Nico Vaesen

Born in Belgium, Vaesen moved to the club in May 1998 from SC Eendracht Aalst, making his debut for the club in an opening-day league clash against Bury.

However, it was an instantly forgettable bow with the stopper lasting just 10 minutes after being controversially red carded in the 1-0 First Division defeat.

Despite the initial set-back, Vaesen went on to win the club’s Supporters’ Player of the Year award that season and make a further 135 league appearance for the side during a three-year period.

Danny Ward

A product of the Wrexham AFC Academy, Ward left the Racecourse for Liverpool FC in January 2012 without making a solitary competitive appearance for his hometown club.

Highly-rated at Anfield, the stopper enjoyed a success loan spell at Aberdeen before joining David Wagner’s side on a season-long loan deal for the 2016/17 SkyBet Championship campaign.

The 23-year-old was an integral part of the promotion-winning side, saving crucial penalties in the Play-Off semi-finals and final against Sheffield Wednesday and Reading respectively.