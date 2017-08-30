Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner could well be in contention for the Premier League manager of the month award in his first month as a top-flight boss.

The Town manager has steered his newly-promoted Terriers to third in the Premier League after three games in the top tier, with Town beating Crystal Palace and Newcastle United before drawing with also unbeaten Southampton.

The Terriers' sensational August has been amplified by pundits predicting Town to struggle in the Premier League this season, but Wagner's men have well and truly hit the ground running.

Also in the running for the award will Be Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho who has steered his side to a 100 per cent win record so far, along with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and West Brom head coach Tony Pulis - who have all overseen their teams accumulate seven points and remain unbeaten.

Hull's Marco Silva and Saints' Mauricio Pellegrino are also unbeaten in the league this season, but have taken two draws apiece and a solitary win.

