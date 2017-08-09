Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

poll loading Who will score Town's first Premier League goal? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Steve Mounie Elias Kachunga Tom Ince Kasey Palmer Laurent Depoitre Nahki Wells Collin Quaner Rajiv Van La Parra Aaron Mooy Danny Williams Christopher Schindler Tommy Smith Chris Lowe Zanka Scott Malone Dean Whitehead Phil Billing Sean Scannell Joe Lolley Michael Hefele

Huddersfield Town kick off their maiden Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this weekend.

Excitement has been building throughout the summer in anticipation of Town's first top-flight season for 45 years, with nine new signings adding to the build up.

Two of those signings were strikers, with the Terriers snapping up Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie for club record fees at the time each put pen to paper.

David Wagner realises that Town did not score enough goals yesterday, but with Town's attacking options now bolstered, the Terriers should hit the back of the net more regularly.

The bookies have Benin international Mounie as favourite to snatch Town's golden boot at 11/10, while Laurent Depoitre (7/2), Elias Kachunga (8/1) and Tom Ince (8/1) are also in with a shout.

But who do you think will net Town's first goal this season? Have your say with our poll below.