Pontus Jansson will go into action against Huddersfield Town on Sunday having signed a permanent contract with Leeds United.

The Sweden international defender has been a big hit at Elland Road since arriving on a season-long loan from Torino.

Now the 6ft 5in 25-year-old, who sealed Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers, has committed his long-term future to the club.

Jansson has agreed a permanent switch for the summer, when he will begin a three-year deal.

Leeds United's Pontus Jansson acknowledges the fans after the SkyBet Championship match against Blackburn Rovers.
Leeds United's Pontus Jansson acknowledges the fans after the SkyBet Championship match against Blackburn Rovers.

“I had a good feeling when I came here,” he said. “Garry Monk remembered me from when he was at Swansea and I was at Malmo and we played against them.

“I remember the feeling when I saw Garry for the first time when I came to Elland Road.

“He came over and gave me a big smile and big hug. That was so important for me.

“In Italy the situation with the coach is a little different.”

Read More

More on Huddersfield Town 3 Brighton 1