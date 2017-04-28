Leeds are falling apart again (from @lewis_ham99)

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has responded to Huddersfield Town and Fulham supporters after they sang songs about Leeds' demise at the John Smith's Stadium last week.

The Whites have suffered a run of poor form in the Championship run-in, with Garry Monk's side dropping out of the play-off places for the first time in 26 match days with the 1-0 loss to Wolves.

And a 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion the week after allowed Fulham to capitalise and put some distance between them and the Elland Road outfit.

And Jansson clearly didn't appreciate Town and Fulham fans revelling in that fact when the sides faced last week.

Both sets of supporters sang 'Leeds are falling apart again' with glee when hearing Monk's side were trailing to the Brewers - and the centre-back has seen the videos on social media.

“I’ve seen some videos of the Huddersfield and Fulham fans singing ‘Leeds had f***** it up’," said Jansson.

“They can sing their songs, our focus is on winning our game.”

And the Swedish defender believes Leeds will prove the fans wrong and make the play-offs, despite trailing sixth-placed Fulham by three points.

Jansson told Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I don't sit here and talk ****. I believe we will get in the play-offs and the other teams will shake a bit.

"To be honest, if we don't reach the play-offs I won't see this season as successful. My goal is to reach them.

"Maybe the only thing we've done wrong this season is thinking about qualifying for play-offs after the Brighton win (Saturday, March 18), rather than aiming for the top two."

However, if Jansson's side fail to beat Norwich this weekend and Fulham take a point from their match against Brentford, then it will be all over for Leeds - and the defender would see that as a failure.

He said: "If we don’t reach the play-offs then I won’t see the season as successful.

"I came here to take Leeds to the play-offs and that was my goal since the first day. If we don’t get there then I’m going to feel a bit sad, of course."

Monk disagreed with Jansson however, and would not see the season as a failurte should Leeds not make the play-offs.

He said: “Whatever happens, in my opinion it’s impossible to see anything as a failure this season. It can’t be seen as a failure and I definitely won’t see it like that.

"The players have come so far in such a short space of time and they’ve put things in place that this club will be able to build on in the future.

"That was the objective. The objective was to connect the club together again, to bring the fans back, to give them a team to be proud of and to elevate these players to a better place than they’d been in before.

"Of course, after this recent period we’ve had there’s the feeling of disappointment and hurt; still with that chance but not quite in our hands anymore. It is difficult because you see it in the players and you want it for them so badly but overall it’s been a fantastic season and it’s not over yet."