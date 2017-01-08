Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stand-in manager Michael Brown admitted it was “men against boys” by the end of Port Vale’s 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town in the third round of the FA Cup.

But the former Leeds United player, who tasted defeat for the first time in his third game in charge since the departure of Bruno Ribeiro, said it took a deflection to swing the tie firmly Town’s way.

Brown was referring to the 73rd-minute Kasey Palmer strike which doubled the lead provided by Jack Payne’s first-half finish.

Further goals by Harry Bunn and Payne piled on the agony for the League One side and their 1,508 fans in an 11,715 crowd at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“I am very disappointed,” said Brown. “You come and hope you would be right in the tie to the end.

“We certainly set out that way to try to last 65 or 70 minutes, even with it being 1-0.

“Then we would have a go, put Anton Forrester on to make the second striker and that’s where we would try to open up.

“But with the deflection like that it is game over.

“Huddersfield are going well and are a good team in the Championship.

“In the second half they brought on some fantastic subs and it was men against boys after that.”

Brown’s misery was compounded by injuries to centre-back Remie Streete (hamstring) and keeper Jak Alnwick.

Former Newcastle United stopper Alnwick suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone in the first half when he collided with a post after keeping out Mark Hudson’s header.

He played on but picked up an ankle injury which forced him off in the second half (he was replaced by Miguel Santos with the score 1-0).