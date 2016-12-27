Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's FA Cup Third Round opponents Port Vale are searching for a new manager after Bruno Ribeiro resigned last night.

The former Leeds United player has left Vale Park after only six months in charge with the side scheduled to face David Wagner's side at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, January 7.

Vale suffered a third straight defeat as they lost 1-0 at home to Walsall on Boxing Day, after which the Portuguese coach decided to tender his resignation with it being accepted by chairman Norman Smurthwaite.

A statement on the club's official website from Ribeiro read: "The chairman and I had a project, which sadly due to recent form left me feeling that I let the chairman, fans and club down.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation with Port Vale Football Club. I would like to wish the club all the best for the future."

Ribeiro, who was appointed only in June, leaves Vale in 17th place following a run of just one win in their last 11 League One games.

Smurthwaite added: "Sadly the project that we undertook is not working and that is demonstrated by today's result.

"I have accepted Bruno's resignation, which highlights his humility and professionalism, and I would like to thank him for his service to the club and wish him all the best for the future."

Assistant manager Michael Brown will take temporary charge of the first team "until further notice" during a festive period that still includes a home game against fellow League One strugglers Chesterfield (December 30) and an away trip to bottom side Oldham Athletic (January 2).