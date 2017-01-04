Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Port Vale could target two new strikers this month after top scorer Alex Jones appeared to signal the end of his time at Vale Park.

Vale’s caretaker manager Michael Brown said Jones had returned to Birmingham City, but he was planning to speak to the player and the Championship club.

Brown said Vale are working hard to bring in new signings as they also prepare for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Championship promotion-chasers Huddersfield Town.

He has asked supporters to be patient as the Valiants work on deals.

Brown said explained: “We are working every day, we are just trying to get some over the line and we want to try to get the right ones.

“We have the cup game at the weekend so that is something to look forward to.

“But we are not in a rush, we will get them. But we are working every day to do that, so please be patient.”