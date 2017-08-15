Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Portsmouth FC will continue to pay Tareiq Holmes-Dennis' wages despite the left-back suffering a season-long injury on debut at Pompey.

The defender damaged cartilage lining the end of his thigh bone after slipping on the astroturfed surface around the outside of the Fratton Park pitch 10 days ago.

The 21-year-old continued after suffering the injury, but was taken off shortly after when it was clear he could not continue.

Holmes-Dennis has now undergone surgery to reattach the cartilage, but faces around nine months of rehabilitation - effectively ending his loan spell at Portsmouth.

But, due to the terms of his contract, Pompey will have to continue to pay the full-back's wages until the end of the season.

On the defender's situation, Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin told the Portsmouth News : "I have liaised with Huddersfield and at the forefront of our concern is Tareiq.

"That is our absolute priority. Conversations will remain private, but our priority remains with Tareiq and his long-term football career.

"When you sign a player on a season-long loan, that is the contract and both clubs are committed to honour that contract.

"It is irrelevant whether the player is injured or not. That’s the deal.

"It’s the same when we loan clubs players, such as Michael Smith to Northampton last season.

"In addition, along with every other club, you are constantly reviewing insurance, but they are very cost prohibitive and can significantly eat into your player budget.

"This is the nature of the business that we are in, it’s football, injuries happen.

"They are standard football loan contracts."

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett added: "A lot of the worst injuries are very innocuous.

"Tareiq went off the pitch quite early in the game, he got his footing slightly wrong from the grass to the astroturf and felt something in his knee.

"He carried on for a period but was signalling and couldn’t shake it off.

"It’s nobody’s fault, just one of those things.

"He had the operation today and after a few days will come into us quite briefly before his parent club (Huddersfield) want him around to rehabilitate.

"If there’s anything we can do along the way we will, but the reality is he will go back up north for his rehabilitation.

"It doesn’t free up any finances, we are committed and still have to pay for him.

"It’s a business, nobody can cater for an injury.

"We are making enquiries to replace him, we feel we have a couple of leads and will see what happens."