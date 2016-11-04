Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Ladies keeper Laura Carter will head into cup derby action at Bradford City on Sunday buoyed by praise from assistant manager Baz Arjomond.

Carter was beaten twice as Town’s five-game winning sequence was snapped by Middlesbrough in last weekend’s FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division game at the Stafflex Arena, Storthes Hall.

But ahead of the FAWPL Plate third-round tie, which takes place at Eccleshill United (2pm), Arjomond, assistant to boss Ash Vickers, insisted Carter was blameless for the 2-1 defeat.

“She has been quality lately,” he explained. “Laura finished last season really strongly after being out for a while.

“Now she is fully fit again after working on top of her usual training and it is paying off.”

Town have already won at Wolverhampton’s Sporting Khalsa and Guiseley Vixens in the Plate.

They are eighth in the Northern Division, three places and two points behind Bradford.

Town’s development team are at home to Guiseley in the FAWPL Reserve Northern Division on Sunday (2pm).