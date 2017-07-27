Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's just over a fortnight before Huddersfield Town embark on their first ever Premier League season when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12.

Pre-season is currently in full swing with David Wagner so far making a total of nine acquisitions to his squad ahead of the inaugural campaign.

And judging by performances in the friendly encounters, they appear to be shrewd signings which should give the club more than a fighting chance to survive in the top-flight.

Are you confident the Terriers will be enjoying success this season? Will they comfortably survive or will they struggle to avoid the trapdoor back to the SkyBet Championship?

We want to know where you think David Wagner's men will finish by using our predictor below – vote for the teams you think will do well with these results then collated with those from around the rest of the country.