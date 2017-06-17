Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ann Hough says the Premier League have been “very supportive” in helping Huddersfield Town prepare for their 2017/18 top-flight campaign.

Since winning promotion at Wembley, Town have been deep into implementing changes within the club and the stadium ready for the big kick-off against Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12.

And the club’s experienced Operations Director says the whole staff have thrown themselves headlong into making sure things run as smoothly as possible.

“It’s been a very busy few weeks, manic, but everything has come together and it’s a complete dream really, “ said Ann, who first joined Town in October 1993 as PA to the then club secretary.

“Wembley was tortuous for me. Going to penalties was frightening, because it could have gone either way, but of course we were all delighted at the end of it.

“Since then, everyone in the whole club has just been so very busy trying to get organised for the new season, and now the fixtures are out we know exactly where we are going and when.

“Even though there are only 20 clubs in the Premier League, the amount of work is huge with regards to the stadium and facilities, especially because of the broadcasting. It’s incredible.

“But the Premier League have been very supportive.

“We had an introduction meeting with them on the Thursday following the Monday play-off final, and it’s been all systems go since then, with them supporting us all the way.”

Ann is still pinching herself that Town are in the Premier League, because she has seen some dark days at the club.

She was promoted to club secretary in 1999 and excelled in that role, guiding the club through administration in 2003 and being appointed to the board four years later.

Ann is now responsible for the club’s administration and matchday operation.

Her time at the club has run parallel to that of respected Ticket Office Manager Sue Beaumont, and Ann explained: “Sue and I have both been here since 1993 and we’ve gone through each division, which is an amazing achievement for the club.

“When you look at the fixture list for the coming season there are some great matches, and you just struggle to believe the clubs who will be coming to Huddersfield Town to play matches over the next few months.

“It’s going to be an amazing season, so anyone who hasn’t got a season ticket should come down and buy one when they go on sale again on Monday.

“Every match will be different, but anything can happen and it’s really exciting, not just for myself and my colleagues, but for the club, the town and the supporters.

“Everyone seems to be talking about Huddersfield and the club – not just here but worldwide – and it’s amazing.

“No-one can believe Town have achieved so much in the last season, and now we can look forward to playing in the Premier League.”