Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner isn’t the only football manager with a liking for Nutella.

Chelsea chief Antonio Conte is also partial to the hazelnut and chocolate spread.

German boss Wagner, 45, isn’t convinced by the virtues of a full English breakfast.

But he admits: “I like sweet things, so I have a big problem with Nutella. Maybe I need to do more running!”

Italian Conte, 47, has guided Chelsea to second place in the Premier League.

He is noted for getting worked up on the touchline and says: “I am worried about my heart.

“I try to run when I have the time, although in my career I rasn a lot, so I have credit.

“I pay great attention to my food and I prefer it to be healthy.

“I tryto avoid carbohydrates and eat protein with vegetables and fruit.

“But I like pasta, and when I stay with my family, the s[aghetti is very good!

“And sometimes I also eat Nutella!”