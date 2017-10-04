Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Premier League clubs have failed to agree upon an initial proposal to redistribute overseas television money.

Top-flight clubs currently take an equal share of TV money, but the 'big six' clubs of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal are keen to take a higher share due to their draw.

An original plan by Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore proposed the big six sides take 35 per cent of overseas TV money - a five per cent increase on their current equal share.

A two-thirds majority was needed to back the plan, but there was not enough support for Scudamore's proposal to attempt a vote on the topic.

The current television deal, which runs until 2019, generates £39m per year for each club, but with the US and China likely to spend more on rights packages after next season, the income for each clubs is likely to boom.

Domestic rights are currently split dependent on the popularity of each club, but with the Premier League overseas income rising quicker than domestic income, the gap between the top six and the rest would grow even quicker if a similar deal was signed.