Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town achieved the most unlikely of promotions this season, with David Wagner's side earning a sensational penalty shootout victory over Reading FC in the Championship play-off final.

Pundits had written Town off at the start of the season, with Ian Holloway infamously predicting Town to be relegated come May.

But the Terriers proved all the doubters wrong and embarked on a sensational season, which would culminate in an extraordinary win at the national stadium.

David Wagner's men have created lifelong memories for Town fans, with the West Yorkshire outfit earning a first season in the top flight for 45 years.

Town now know they will kick off a debut Premier League season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on August 12, with all attention now turning to the 2017/18 season.

But let's take a minute to remember a quite extraordinary campaign.

Put the kettle on then sit back and savour our special tribute to an unforgettable season.