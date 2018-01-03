The video will start in 8 Cancel

By Daniel Rushworth

Manchester United could be set to sign Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario, with out-of-favour Henrikh Mkhitaryan going in the opposite direction in a straight swap deal, according to various sources.

The 24-year-old midfielder was an integral part of Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph and has been in good form this season with five assists in his 13 Serie A appearances.

But The Daily Mail claim that Inter boss Luciano Spalletti would prefer the Armenian instead, despite United's attacking midfielder being short of form this season.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Pas Giannina according to Sky Sports .

Mavropanos is a 6ft 3inch central defender who has made two appearances for Greece's Under 21s.

It is understood that Arsene Wenger will loan the defender out to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen for the remainder of the season.

The future of Alexis Sanchez could be sorted out in this transfer window, with the Daily Mirror suggesting that Arsene Wenger is open to selling the forward, as long as he can find a replacement.

The Chilean international has been heavily linked with Manchester City and was subject to a deadline day bid in the summer.

Reports suggest that the 29-year-old, who contract expires in the summer could be leaving the Emirates for around £25m this month.

Crystal Palace have renewed their interest in Lille defender Ibrahim Amadou, as Roy Hodgson looks to solve his defensive crisis according to The Sun .

Palace had been linked with Amadou in the summer transfer window but decided to sign Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool instead.

With Sakho and fellow central defender Scott Dann sidelined, Hodgson is renewing his interest in the 24-year-old, with Sky Sports reporting Palace have tabled a £16m bid for the player.

Atletico Madrid winger Nicolas Gaitan is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs according to the Daily Express .

Everton, Southampton, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all interested in the 29 year-old, who was once a reported target of Manchester United.

The Argentine has seen himself drop down the pecking order at Wando Metropolitano, following the signings of Diego Costa and Vitolo.

West Ham are believed to be interested in signing Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers are thought to be willing to pay £15m for the Wales international.

Despite manager David Moyes' interest in the player, it is thought his initial enquiry about the player was rejected, with Stoke reiterating that Allen was not for sale.