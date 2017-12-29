Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy believes Huddersfield Town will need 40 points to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

However, according to research, the Terriers could need to gain only 36 points to avoid a swift return to the SkyBet Championship.

That's because the club finishing in 18th place, the final relegation spot, has averaged 35 points over the past 10 years.

Although that is the average points haul of the final team to be relegated, Blackpool and Birmingham City failed to avoid the drop back in 2010/11 despite both racking up 39 points.

The year before however, tomorrow's opposition Burnley were relegated in 18th with just 30 points - allowing West Ham United to stay up after earning 35 points over the 38-game season.

Regardless of totals, David Wagner's men have made an impressive start to their inaugural Premier League campaign, finding themselves in 11th place having already claimed 23 points from 20 games.