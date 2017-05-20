Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Swarbrick will take charge when Huddersfield Town face Reading FC at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.

The winners will book a place in next season's Premier League competition and the onus will be on the referee to let the game flow and not dish out too many cards to ruin the spectacle.

That shouldn't be a problem for Swarbrick who has taken charge of six play-off semi-finals in the past, including Huddersfield Town's 2011 League One play-off semi-final against Bournemouth - which the Terriers won 4-2 on penalties.

In total, the Preston North End fan has taken charge of eight Town matches in his career, with the Terriers winning three, drawing two and losing three.

As well as the play-off semi-final victory, Town have also beaten Leeds 3-2 and Brighton 7-1 under Swarbrick's stewardship.

The defeats came to Everton in the League Cup and Watford and Sheffield Wednesday in 2014.

The only red card he has shown to a Terriers man was to Lee Peltier in the 5-1 defeat to the Toffees.

Reading's record under Swarbrick is remarkably similar, with the Royals winning and losing four times and drawing twice with the 51-year-old in the middle.

Swarbrick most recently made the news after awarding Manchester United a penalty against Swansea City after judging Marcus Rashford to have been fouled by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski - with replays showing the United man had thrown himself to the ground.