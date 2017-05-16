Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Referee Andre Marriner will take charge of Huddersfield Town's play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow evening.

The man in the middle has officiated some big games in his career and is now a stalwart in the Premier League.

He hasn't taken charge of any Town games this season, nor has he refereed a single game with Sheffield Wednesday involved.

However he did take charge of the Owls' home leg against Brighton in last season's play-offs.

Wednesday won 2-0 in the end and progressed to the final where they were beaten by Hull City - Mo Diame getting the crucial goal in the capital.

He handed out five yellow cards in that game, and was not needed to produce a red.

The Aston Villa fan has also taken charge of a play-off final when Blackpool beat Cardiff City 3-2 at Wembley in 2009/2010.

Brett Ormerod scored the winning goal in that game to send the Seasiders up and secure a first return to the top flight since 1970.

He has so far given out 110 yellow cards this season, whilst also dishing out 13 reds.

Marriner's biggest match of the season came in February when he took charge of the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Southampton - when the Red Devils won 3-2.