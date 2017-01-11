Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leading referee Graham Scott will take charge of Huddersfield Town’s Championship derby at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Oxfordshire official is one of the 18-strong Select Group 1 of full-time whistlers.

Scott, 48 and from Abingdon, has been in the top pool since 2015.

He was also in charge when Wednesday beat Town 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium in October.

That match was settled by Fernando Forestieri’s second-half penalty.

Scott has been in the middle for four Premier League games this season.