Premier League referee to take Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town derby

  Updated
  By

Top officials are often appointed to the West Yorkshire fixture

Referee Roger East

Leading referee Roger East will take charge of Huddersfield Town’s Championship derby at Leeds United on Saturday.

The 51-year-old from Wiltshire is usually on duty in the Premier League.

WATCH: David Wagner meets fans before the Town vs Wolves game:

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves
This season he has officiated at Southampton (against Watford) and Leicester City (against Swansea City).

East was in the middle when Town beat Sheffield United on penalties in the 2012 League I play-off final at Wembley.

His last Town game was the 2-1 Championship win at Sheffield Wednesday in November 2013.

East has been on the national list of referees since 2006, when he also travelled to Libya to officiate the Tripoli derby between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahly.

He first Premier League game was Swansea City versus Sunderland in September 2012 and he became a member of the Select Group of Premier League referees for the 2013/14 season.

Town-Leeds clashes have regularly been refereed by Select Group officials.

Last season Graham Scott, of Oxfordshire, was in charge at both the John Smith’s Stadium and Elland Road.

Andy Woolmer, of Northamptonshire, will take Town’s Championship game at Brighton and Hove Albion next Tuesday, September 13.

