Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Premier League have scrapped plans to discuss changes to overseas TV money distribution tomorrow after strong opposition from the 'smaller clubs' in the top flight.

Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore proposed a plan last month which would hand 35 per cent of overseas TV money in the next deal to the 'Big Six' in the league - a five per cent increase on their current equal share.

That came after Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal made it clear they wanted a larger cut because of their draw in foreign markets.

Two-thirds of clubs in the top flight were needed to back the plan in September, but - after a lack of support - discussions had been postponed to late October.

But the top teams could not garner enough support ahead of the second round of negotiations - despite Everton, West Ham and Leicester believed to have been in favour - leading to the plans being cancelled.

A statement from the Premier League read: "Clubs have been discussing the distribution formula for their international broadcasting revenues. The Premier League has facilitated these discussions to bring together the wide range of views which exist. It has become clear there is no consensus for change, meaning tomorrow’s club meeting is not necessary.

"The way the Premier League operates, clubs can bring forward a proposal at any time. In the absence of a significant majority in favour of doing things differently, the current rules will apply."

That is good news for Huddersfield Town, who - should they stay in the Premier League for the next two seasons - would receive an equal share of a new, bumper TV deal.

The next deal comes into place in 2019 and, with the boom in interest in English football's top flight in China and the US, it is expected to be even bigger than the agreement currently in place - which generates around £39m per year for each top tier side.

That figure could grow exponentially with new broadcasters such as Amazon, Netflix, Facebook and Twitter believed to be interested in bidding for rights.