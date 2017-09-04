The video will start in 8 Cancel

West Ham United are reportedly weighing up a move for former Manchester City full back Bacary Sagna ahead of their clash with Huddersfield Town on Monday.

The 34-year-old right back was released by City at the end of last season and is yet to find a new club.

The Croydon Advertiser claims the struggling Hammers are vying for his signature, with Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion also interested.

ESPN also claim that Leicester City are keen on the France international.

Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle will once again be the subject of interest from Fulham in January, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror claim the Cottagers will go back in for the Newcastle United striker after having a deal break down on deadline day.

It is claimed the clubs agreed a £15m fee for Gayle who wanted to move back to London, but the move fell through as the Toon could not bring in a replacement.

Gayle netted 23 goals in 34 appearances for the Magpies last season, but is yet to score in two this campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld deserves an improved contract at the club - according to his agent.

The 28-year-old centre back is the only Spurs player not to have been handed an improved deal in the last 18 months and his agent, Stijn Francis, believes Tottenham should negotiate a new contract or let him leave the club.

Francis told Belgian paper Niewsblad: "Toby is always good. Even after his injury he recovered well -- Tottenham's statistics fell sharply during his absence. If you only look at his figures, Toby is impressive.

"And for his performances, he deserves either a correct contract from Tottenham or a transfer."

Finally, La Liga have made a formal inquest to UEFA to investigate Manchester City 's spending.

The Premier League side spent £220m on five signings over the summer, placing them on UEFA's Financial Fair Play watch list.

La Liga president Javier Tebas doesn't think the organisation has gone far enough however and has written a former letter requesting an investigation into City's spending.

PSG are currently being probed over their spending, which saw them bring in Neymar for a World-record £198m fee.