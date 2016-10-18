Preston North End v Huddersfield Town: Pick your Town team for the midweek clash

Huddersfield Town make the short trip into Lancashire to face Preston North End on Wednesday evening.

Town were knocked off top spot of the Championship table with a loss at home to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, but will be hoping Newcastle and Norwich slip up on Tuesday so they can reclaim first place.

Historically the two sides have been relatively even, with Preston winning 32 matches, Town winning 35 and both sides sharing the points 22 times.

WATCH: Fan footage from Town's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Last season Town won their home fixtures 3-1 thanks to a Nahki Wells brace and a late Emyr Huws strike, but Preston took all three points at Deepdale.

Wells put Town in front with just 10 minutes left to play, but a Joel Lynch own goal and a last gasp winner from Alan Browne sent Town back to the John Smith's Stadium empty handed.

Huddersfield will be confident of coming away with something this season however, with Preston having won just three of their six home matches so far this season - against strugglers Cardiff, Wigan and Aston Villa.