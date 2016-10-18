Login Register
Preston North End v Huddersfield Town: Pick your Town team for the midweek clash

  • By

Use our gadget to name your starting XI

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town make the short trip into Lancashire to face Preston North End on Wednesday evening.

Town were knocked off top spot of the Championship table with a loss at home to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, but will be hoping Newcastle and Norwich slip up on Tuesday so they can reclaim first place.

Historically the two sides have been relatively even, with Preston winning 32 matches, Town winning 35 and both sides sharing the points 22 times.

WATCH: Fan footage from Town's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend

WATCH: Amazing atmosphere captured from Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Last season Town won their home fixtures 3-1 thanks to a Nahki Wells brace and a late Emyr Huws strike, but Preston took all three points at Deepdale.

Wells put Town in front with just 10 minutes left to play, but a Joel Lynch own goal and a last gasp winner from Alan Browne sent Town back to the John Smith's Stadium empty handed.

Huddersfield will be confident of coming away with something this season however, with Preston having won just three of their six home matches so far this season - against strugglers Cardiff, Wigan and Aston Villa.

 
Pick the team

Pick your team for the Preston game against Huddersfield, then share it with others and see the most popular selection by all fans.

      To use our widget to select your team click / tap here

