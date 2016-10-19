Login Register
Preston North End v Huddersfield Town: Your team to face the Lilywhites tonight

Who did you pick to start at Deepdale?

There's no room for Nahki Wells in the Huddersfield Town team to face Preston, according to Town fans.

The Bermudian has struck once so far this season - in the away win against Newcastle United - and supporters have opted to drop him and play Elias Kachunga in his place up front.

Wells netted 17 league goals last campaign but has struggled to find his form so far this year, with Ingolstadt loanee Kachunga taking over as the side's top scorer.

And the supporters believe the new signing should be given his chance as the lone front man.

Behind Kachunga, Sean Scannell fills his previous spot on the right with Rajiv Van La Parra taking up wide duties on the left.

Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg and Kasey Palmer occupy the centre of the midfield in front of Christopher Schindler and Mark Hudson in the heart of defence.

They are flanked by Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe, with Danny Ward named between the sticks as usual.

